Nick Saban Praises Bryce Young And Will Anderson After Losing To Georgia

Nick Saban pulled off a very classy move after losing to Georgia in the national title game.

Following a stunning 33-18 loss to the Bulldogs, Will Anderson, Saban and quarterback Bryce Young addressed the media, and the Alabama head coach wouldn’t let them leave the room without setting the record straight. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Georgia Stuns Alabama To Win The National Title https://t.co/A9Z8A8A7B0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 11, 2022

“You know, these two guys that are sitting up here, they’re not defined by one game. These guys played great football for us all year, they’re great competitors, they’re great leaders on this team and they contributed tremendously to the success of this team. And, we would not be here without them,” Saban told the media after he stopped Anderson and Young from getting up to leave the media room.

You can watch the video tweeted by @WVTM13 below.

Alabama coach Nick Saban stops Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. from leaving the #NationalChampionship postgame presser and sends a message: “These two guys that are sitting up here, they’re not defined by one game.” #RollTide @_bryce_young @will_anderson28 pic.twitter.com/TUZYYiT6Lw — #WVTM13 (@WVTM13) January 11, 2022

Damn, Nick Saban is doing everything he can to remind the world that he’s the GOAT, even despite the fact he lost the game.

Nick Saban Gets Caught On Camera Admitting Something Massive After Losing https://t.co/iizRJn5mbE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 11, 2022

First, he congratulated Kirby Smart while smiling ear-to-ear, and in the postgame press conference, he didn’t let his two best players leave without reminding the world that they’re both excellent players.

If you’re not a fan of Saban, I really don’t know what to tell you. The man is absolutely awesome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Props to Saban for always having his players’ backs, even during the toughest of times. That’s the sign of a damn good coach.