Colts Head Coach Frank Reich Doesn’t Commit To Carson Wentz As The Team’s Starting QB Going Forward

It sounds like the Colts might be ready to move away from quarterback Carson Wentz.

The Colts were shocked by the Jaguars to close out the regular season, and the devastating loss knocked them out of the playoffs.

Well, Wentz’s play was apparently bad enough down the stretch that the team won’t openly commit to him as the QB of the future.

“We loved the team we had this year, we knew everyone we brought in this year, we expected to play winning football. Next year’s roster will be next year’s roster. I don’t want to open it up about one player and then start talking about all of them,” Reich said when asked point blank whether or not Wentz would be under center in 2022, according to the Indy Star.

It might be tough for some people to hear, but Carson Wentz just isn’t the guy who is going to get it done at this point in his career.

The Colts have a superstar running back in Jonathan Taylor, but don’t have the quarterback needed to compliment him.

Cleary, there are massive problems with the team seeing as how they didn’t make the postseason after controlling their own fate.

The biggest question at this point is whether or not there’s a better option than Wentz and the answer to that question is a lot more difficult than a lot of fans might realize.

The 2022 draft class is pathetic, and there’s unlikely to be many solid QBs available on the market. That means they might be stuck with Wentz for the time being. It’s either that or Sam Ehlinger can ball out!

Either way, it sounds like the Colts have some serious decisions to make in the coming weeks.