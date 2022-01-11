Quebec Premier Francois Legault Orders Fine For Unvaccinated

Quebec Premier François Legault announced at a Tuesday press conference that his province would implement monetary penalties in the form of “health contributions” for unvaccinated citizens.

“Those who refuse to receive their first dose in the coming weeks will have to pay a new health contribution,” Legault said. “I know the situation is tough, but we can get through this together. We need to focus our efforts on two things: Getting the first, second, and third doses of vaccine and reducing our contacts, especially with older people.”

The penalty would apply to all unvaccinated adults unless they get the first dose of the vaccine in upcoming weeks, according to Legault. However, medical exemptions to the vaccine would not be subject to the new tax.

Legault said that the unvaccinated put a “burden on our healthcare network,” and that the majority of the population is asking for a “consequence.” Legault also mentioned that he would seek to expand the use of the vaccine passport, but overall measures would have to go further for the sake of fairness for the vaccinated. (RELATED: Incoming Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Vows To Join Fight Against Biden’s Vaccine Mandate)

Quebec is currently under a second mandatory curfew due to COVID-19, according to CTV News. The implementation of a financial health contribution by the unvaccinated would be the next rule in a series of strict health measures set in the province.