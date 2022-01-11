The New ‘Scream’ Movie Looks Like It’s Going To Be Awesome

The final trailer for “Scream” has dropped.

The plot of the latest film in the legendary horror series, according to IMDB, is, “Twenty-five years after the original series of murders in Woodsboro, a new killer emerges, and Sidney Prescott must return to uncover the truth.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While that’s pretty vanilla, the final preview paints a dark and scary picture. Give it a watch below.

“Horror fan or not, this movie is just awesome.”

I honestly can’t wait for “Scream” to drop across America this Friday. It looks like it’s going to be absolutely lit, and I’m here for it.

I’m 100% here for it. I can’t wait to see the latest “Scream.” I might have to pencil it in Saturday afternoon. Not a bad idea at all!

It feels like it’s been forever since I saw the original, which is widely-viewed as one of the greatest horror movies ever made.

Now, it looks like we’re going back to the roots of the story more than two and a half decades later. If that doesn’t fire you up, you’re probably not a real fan.

You can catch “Scream” Friday, and make sure to check back for my full review once I get a chance to see it! I can’t wait.