Georgia Beating Alabama Gets The Second-Lowest TV Ratings For A National Title Game Since 2005

Georgia winning the national title didn’t get the TV ratings some fans might have expected.

According to Austin Karp, the game between the SEC powerhouses averaged 22.6 million on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. How does that number compare to previous years? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s the second-lowest watched title game since 2005. The only game that got worse ratings was when Alabama beat Ohio State for the championship last year.

Georgia-Alabama CFP title game averaged 22.6 million viewers across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. Up big from record-low of 18.7 million for Bama-Ohio State in 2021. Second-lowest since CFP started in 2015. Excluding 2021, UGA-Bama is least-watched title game since 2005 (USC-Oklahoma) pic.twitter.com/xfovVok9L6 — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) January 11, 2022

First and foremost, averaging 22.6 million viewers is still an absolutely unreal number. It’s a gigantic amount of people watching.

So, anyone who pretends that it’s not a big number is just lying to you.

Secondly, and the most important point I want to make, is the fact that the declining ratings could be easily fixed by doing two things. First, play the game on a Saturday night when everyone’s schedule is free.

There’s a reason the Super Bowl is played on a Sunday night. It’s because that’s the day of the week dedicated to NFL games, and the league doesn’t change it up.

For some reason, college football plays on Saturdays all year and then when it comes time for the biggest night of the season, it gets switched to Mondays. It makes no sense.

Next, expand the playoff to include more teams. It can be eight teams or 12. It doesn’t really matter. Right now, the entire PAC-12 region feels like they have no shot and that’s resulted in them not caring.

Bring more interest to the sport. Don’t bring less!

It’s really that simple, folks, and we shouldn’t pretend like it’s not!