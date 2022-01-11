HIGHLIGHTS: Georgia Beats Alabama 33-18 To Win The National Title

The Georgia Bulldogs are national champions.

For the first time since 1980, the Bulldogs have been crowned champions after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 late Monday night. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m honestly a bit stunned Georgia managed to win in the fashion they did, especially after the butt kicking they received in the SEC title game. Not only did Georgia end up covering. They ended up doing it with ease.

When Alabama was only up by three at half and down another star receiver, you knew things might be on the verge of getting rough, and that’s exactly what happened.

Even though Nick Saban is the GOAT, playing without your top two pass catchers in the biggest game of the year was going to be a problem.

The Bulldogs took advantage of the Crimson Tide, scored 20 in the fourth quarter and locked up the title for the state.

Even though I talked a ton of trash, I have to give credit where credit is due, and there’s no doubt at all that Georgia was the better team Monday night.

It was a hell of a fun college football season, and we now get to sit and wait for the 2022 season to start. I hope you all enjoyed it as much as I did!