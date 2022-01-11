‘Throw Him The F*ck Out’: Howard Stern Says Novak Djokovic Should Be Banned From Tennis

Howard Stern said tennis superstar Novak Djokovic should be banned from the sport because he hadn’t received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“That fucknut … Djokovic,” the host of the Sirius XM “The Howard Stern Show” said. The comments were noted by Mediaite.com in a piece published Tuesday. “The joker. I call him the joker. What a fucking asshole.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Howard — who I idolized in print and on air in the past — has become insufferable. And it pains me to say it… https://t.co/ASy361Zct9 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 11, 2022

“The first I’ve heard of this guy is that he doesn’t want to get his vaccine,” Stern continued. “They should throw him right the fuck out of tennis. That’s it. Goodbye.” (RELATED: Vince Coglianese Rips Into Liberals For Celebrating Deaths Of Unvaxxed Instead Of Holding Elites Like Fauci Accountable)

Howard’s cohost Robin Quivers said the tennis superstar’s argument against getting the shot was because he said he had COVID at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Who knows, he could be lying,” the radio shock jock replied, before Quivers noted how Djokovic had to “sit out some games” because of it.

“He’s a douchebag,” Stern explained. “He’s a fucknut. You should be out of tennis. He doesn’t care about anyone else.”

“Stay away from other people,” he added. “That’s like saying smoking is a private decision. Well, that’s true. But don’t smoke in my face, fucknut. What a dummy. Just a big dumb tennis player. If you wanna talk tennis, I’ll talk to you. Other than that you should shut your mouth.”

The radio host previously praised the Brooklyn Nets for keeping unvaccinated NBA star Kyrie Irving from playing with the team at the start of the season. He also said Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers should be kicked out of the NFL because he hadn’t gotten the vaccine.