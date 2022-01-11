REPORT: Kanye West Headed To Russia, Will Meet With Putin, Close Adviser Shares

Kanye West is reportedly headed to Russia where he will meet with President Vladimir Putin, among other things, his close adviser Ameer Sudan shared.

The 44-year-old rapper, who officially changed his name to Ye, is reportedly planning to hold multiple Sunday Services while in the country, Sudan shared with Billboard magazine Tuesday. Sudan added that Russia is going to be “a second home” for Ye, the magazine noted in an Instagram post. “He will be spending a lot of time out there.” (RELATED: ‘It Was So Scary’: Kim Kardashian Talks About Taking Care Of Kanye West After He Got COVID-19)

Sudan reportedly shared that the superstar rapper hopes to be in the country this spring or summer with travel plans already in the works. He is reportedly helping coordinate the trip with the help of attorney Scott Balber. (RELATED: Kris Jenner Opens Up About Kim Kardashian And Kanye Divorce, Says Co-Parenting Is ‘Always Going To Be Hard’)

Sudan and Balber are reportedly serving as liaisons between West and Balber’s clients, Azerbaijani-Russian real estate mogul Aras Agalarov, a close associate of Putin, and his son Emin Agalarov, his business partner.

The “Flashing Lights” hitmaker plans to reportedly expand his business ventures there, with the help of the Agalarovs, Sudan shared. He said he couldn’t disclose any other details, but that they could increase Ye’s wealth to more than $10 billion.

A description on the Agalarovs’ Crocus Group’s website said it’s responsible for over “4 million total square meters of developed property” in Russia, including department stores and shopping centers

Plans are reportedly in the works for West and Emin to also collaborate, as Agalarov’s a musician trained singer with more than a dozen albums, the report noted.

“This is Ye, Ye is going to get there regardless,” Sudan explained, when asked about how the U.S. State Department currently lists Russia with a level 4 “do not travel” advisory.

“What are they going to say?” he added. “He’s going to be a special guest of the Agalarovs. Kanye knows what’s going on more than the average human being, he’s well aware of things. And it’s nothing against the United States or to cause conflicts, but Ye is Ye — he can’t be controlled.”