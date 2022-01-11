Kirby Smart Allegedly Said In 2017 That Stetson Bennett Would Probably Never See The Field At Georgia, But Was ‘Tough As Sh*t’

Kirby Smart allegedly dropped an incredibly incorrect prediction about Stetson Bennett in 2017.

According to Derrik Allen, he was sitting with the Georgia football coach and Ced Dickerson watching his son work out for Mel Tucker as Stetson Bennett was also working out back in 2017. That’s when Smart apparently dropped a line that hasn’t aged great. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“That little QB they call him mailman, he’ll prob never play here but I’m gonna bring him in as a walk-on because he tough as sh*t,” Smart said, according to Allen.

Sitting on a golf cart w/ Kirby and @NewEraGrind while my oldest was working out for Mel Tucker & Stetson & 2 other QB’s were throwing for OC & Kirby said “that little QB they call him mailman he’ll prob never play here but I’m gonna bring him in as a walk-on bc he tough as shit” pic.twitter.com/sJWb1byYOv — Derrik Allen (@CoachdAllen) January 11, 2022

As we all know, Bennett led the way Monday night in the national championship game as the Bulldogs beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18.

He wasn’t ever supposed to be the guy at Georgia, and really only got the job because so many other things had to go wrong.

Yet, when his number was called, he didn’t hesitate to put in work and do what was required of him. He might not be the most physically gifted QB we’ve seen at Georgia, but he was the definition of a grinder.

The moment was never too big for him and when the hopes and dreams of an entire state rested on his shoulders, he took care of business.

He went from being a scrawny kid nobody had ever heard of to being a national champion. His journey has been something straight out of a movie.

I was 100% wrong about Alabama beating Georgia in the national title game. As a man, I have to admit my mistakes, and that was a big one. Props to Georgia and props to myself for taking responsibility. More people should learn from my humble example. pic.twitter.com/DySvIF06vq — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 11, 2022

I have no idea what comes next for him, but I have no doubt he’ll be successful.