Lincoln Riley Is Selling An Absurd Mansion In Oklahoma For $2.1 Million

Lincoln Riley is attempting to unload an incredible mansion in Oklahoma.

Riley made the jump from the Sooners to USC, and that means he doesn’t have much use for his gigantic palace in Norman. For the cheap price of $2.1 million, it can be yours, and the specifications on the 7,501-square-foot estate are nuts. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The real estate listing states the following in part:

As you walk into the kitchen the windows continue on into the breakfast nook, making the main living area and the backyard a wonderfully connected experience. The downstairs also includes a formal living room that connects to a utility room with a storm shelter, an immaculate laundry room that can double as command central for the home, and 2 suites including the primary bedroom. Northern natural light pours into the primary bedroom suite. The upstairs houses a 3rd living room, a playroom, a top of the line theater room, as well as 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Lastly, the recently added cabana with a half bathroom and putting green are true show stoppers

Furthermore, the house has five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. So, there’s plenty of space for people to spread out and enjoy some alone time.

It’s not a secret at all that I am obsessed with real estate. I’m not sure I really know why, but I’ve always loved mansions.

It’s just the way I am, and Riley’s is among the best I’ve ever seen a coach try to sell. He’s clearly rolling in some serious dough if he can afford a place like that to begin with.

Now that he’s out in Los Angeles, he’s looking to unload it and someone with $2.1 million burning a hole in his pocket is going to land themselves a palace.

H/T: BroBible