The New York Giants Fire Head Coach Joe Judge

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 09: Head Coach Joe Judge of the New York Giants looks on from the sideline in the third quarter of the game against the Washington Football Team at MetLife Stadium on January 09, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
New York Giants coach Joe Judge has been fired.

The team announced late Tuesday afternoon that Judge has been removed as the head coach of the team after going 10-23 in two seasons with the franchise. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

To be totally clear, there was a chance Judge was going to survive. In fact, as of Monday, it looked like he wasn’t going to get fired.

Despite the fact he only won 10 games in two years, and only won four this season, it looked like he might survive.

However, ownership finally decided that enough was enough and Joe Judge is out the door. Seeing as how much chaos has consumed the team under his leadership, I’m not sure any players or fans will be sad to see him go.

I’m also not sure his phone will be ringing off the hook with a bunch of major opportunities. By the time he was gone, MetLife Stadium was empty.

What a ride it was for the past two seasons. It was truly pathetic on all levels, and the Giants now get to chart a new course. Best of luck to one of the most embarrassing franchises in the NFL over the past few years.