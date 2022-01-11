The New York Giants Fire Head Coach Joe Judge

New York Giants coach Joe Judge has been fired.

The team announced late Tuesday afternoon that Judge has been removed as the head coach of the team after going 10-23 in two seasons with the franchise.

Joe Judge has been relieved of his duties as Giants head coach. Details: https://t.co/0MPTcYVmPq pic.twitter.com/61t9ygOvdr — New York Giants (@Giants) January 11, 2022

To be totally clear, there was a chance Judge was going to survive. In fact, as of Monday, it looked like he wasn’t going to get fired.

Despite the fact he only won 10 games in two years, and only won four this season, it looked like he might survive.

I’m told #Giants HC Joe Judge “is staying,” per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 10, 2022

However, ownership finally decided that enough was enough and Joe Judge is out the door. Seeing as how much chaos has consumed the team under his leadership, I’m not sure any players or fans will be sad to see him go.

I’m also not sure his phone will be ringing off the hook with a bunch of major opportunities. By the time he was gone, MetLife Stadium was empty.

Joe Judge opening up the playbook in the the last game of the season pic.twitter.com/1Pkxs9fwgi — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) January 9, 2022

What a ride it was for the past two seasons. It was truly pathetic on all levels, and the Giants now get to chart a new course. Best of luck to one of the most embarrassing franchises in the NFL over the past few years.