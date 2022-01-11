REPORT: The Vikings Might Have Interest In Lane Kiffin

The Minnesota Vikings might have some interest in Lane Kiffin.

According to Brad Spielberger, there is “consistent chatter from many corners of football circles” that Kiffin might be on the radar of the Vikings after Mike Zimmer was fired. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not attempting to break any news, but there has been consistent chatter from many corners of football circles about… Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin https://t.co/xtBlPPcKBH — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) January 10, 2022

Heard one very outside the box candidate for Vikings head coach last week… — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) January 10, 2022

Kiffin just led Ole Miss to their most successful season in a very long time, and is as hot of a coaching candidate as he’s been in a long time in his career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb)

If the Vikings pull the trigger on hiring Kiffin, it would shake things up in a major way for the NFL. He wasn’t successful with the Raiders, but that was also a very long time ago.

I was in high school when the Raiders hired him. So, that should tell you all you need to know about how long ago it was.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb)

Since then, he’s been at multiple different programs, but it’s safe to say that he’s flying high after a great year with the Rebels.

Is now the perfect time to return to the NFL? I don’t know, but if he’s going to do it, it’s hard to imagine there will be a better time.

In the world of sports, you have to strike when the iron is hot, and it’s scorching right now for Kiffin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb)

I’m very skeptical it will happen, but it would be fascinating to see!