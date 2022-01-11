Editorial

REPORT: The Vikings Might Have Interest In Lane Kiffin

The Minnesota Vikings might have some interest in Lane Kiffin.

According to Brad Spielberger, there is “consistent chatter from many corners of football circles” that Kiffin might be on the radar of the Vikings after Mike Zimmer was fired. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Kiffin just led Ole Miss to their most successful season in a very long time, and is as hot of a coaching candidate as he’s been in a long time in his career.

 

If the Vikings pull the trigger on hiring Kiffin, it would shake things up in a major way for the NFL. He wasn’t successful with the Raiders, but that was also a very long time ago.

I was in high school when the Raiders hired him. So, that should tell you all you need to know about how long ago it was.

 

Since then, he’s been at multiple different programs, but it’s safe to say that he’s flying high after a great year with the Rebels.

Is now the perfect time to return to the NFL? I don’t know, but if he’s going to do it, it’s hard to imagine there will be a better time.

In the world of sports, you have to strike when the iron is hot, and it’s scorching right now for Kiffin.

 

I’m very skeptical it will happen, but it would be fascinating to see!