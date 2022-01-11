Rob Gronkowski Tells Tom Brady He Needs ‘One More’ Catch Or He’ll Have To ‘Go Get A Real Job’ In Fun New NFL Film

Buccaneers’ star Rob Gronkowski tells Tom Brady he needs “one more” catch or he said he’ll have to “go get a real job” in a fun new NFL Film.

“Let’s go, I need one more,” the Tampa Bay player can be heard saying to the Bucs’ star QB on the sidelines in a clip shared by NFL Films Tuesday on Twitter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“One more catch?” Brady asked, and Rob replied simply, “Yeah.” (RELATED: Tom Brady Says The Buccaneers Have ‘A Lot Of Work To Do’ Before The Season Starts)

The two longtime teammates bump fists and it’s clear Brady has his pals back so he can score that $1 million in incentive bonuses, USA Today.com noted. He just needed seven catches and 85 receiving yards to hit two separate bonuses of $500,000 each.

WATCH:

“If I don’t get the seventh catch, I have to go get a real job.” Gronk knew what he had to do in Week 18. @RobGronkowski (via @NFLFilms, @InsidetheNFL) pic.twitter.com/Z31xRmqjpP — NFL (@NFL) January 11, 2022

“If I don’t get the seventh catch, I have to go get a real job,” Gronk shared as he cracked up laughing with others around him doing the same.

In the next scene, we see Buccaneers near the goal line in the game Sunday in week 18 against the Carolina Panthers. Brady throws a rope to Rob who catches it then gets pushed out of bounds. The announcer in the clip said “Gronkowski has his catch bonus” and “Cha-Ching.”

“Tom!” Gronk is overheard saying to Brady. “Good pass, dog.”

“Thanks, baby, I had to get ya,” the Super Bowl-winning QB replied.

Another player then comes up to the former New England Patriot’s tight end and asked if he “just got a milli?”

“Yeah, I got a milli,” Rob answered. “Ohh, I got a milli.”

The football star finished the game with seven receptions for 137 yards and a cool million, after Tampa Bay beat Carolina, 41-17.