Antonio Brown On Epic Meltdown: ‘It Probably Wasn’t Necessary Or Professional’

Antonio Brown has attempted to walk back his horrific conduct.

Brown was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he flipped out in a game against the New York Jets, took his gear off, stormed off the field and quit on his team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, he’s apparently trying to do some PR control.

Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

“It probably wasn’t necessary or professional,” the former Buccaneers receiver told TMZ about his epic meltdown.

‘F**k You’: Antonio Brown Unloads On Bruce Arians And Tom Brady https://t.co/KPHt6WnDaU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 12, 2022

Allow me to break down what’s going on here. Someone in AB’s circle probably told him his NFL career is over.

If his friends haven’t already told him that, then he has no real friends. Once he realizes just how bad what he did is, he’s going to try to spin it.

OnlyFans Superstar Claims Antonio Brown Snuck Her Into The Team Hotel For A Wild Sex Session https://t.co/xg5yQhFaxx — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 11, 2022

Well, nobody seemed to buy the ankle explanation, and he’s now attempting to admit his actions were messed up.

The question is whether or not anyone will believe he’s changed. Do you think Antonio Brown deserves the benefit of the doubt? I certainly don’t.

Antonio Brown Reveals This Pro Football Team Has Offered Him A Deal https://t.co/cMFoVmsadE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 9, 2022

Actions have consequences, and storming off the field and quitting on your team has consequences. I hope AB enjoys watching football from his couch because that’s probably as close as he’ll ever get to an NFL field again.