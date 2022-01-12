Ben Affleck Says ‘Armageddon’ Is The Only Film Of His That His Children Will Watch

Ben Affleck said the only film of his that his children will watch and “admit to liking” is the 1998 action-packed sci-fi adventure “Armageddon.”

“It’s funny because that’s the one movie of mine that my kids have watched and they’ll kind of all admit to liking, even though they relentlessly mock it and me,” the 49-year-old actor shared during an interview with longtime pal Matt Damon for Entertainment Weekly in a piece published Tuesday. “‘What are you, driving a tank on the moon?’ But they had fun, you know what I mean?”

Damon also shared how his own kids were the same and "won't watch my stuff, either."

During the interview with the “Jason Bourne” star, Affleck discussed other aspects of “Armageddon,” including name-dropping co-stars Bruce Willis, Owen Wilson, Billie Bob Thornton and Mike Duncan.

“This was real Hollywood, which I felt like I had never seen,” he said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “They dug out two stages of Disney for huge asteroid craters, and I didn’t even think about the fact that the basic premise of the movie was totally absurd.”

"Why are they training oil drillers to be astronauts rather than astronauts to be oil drillers?" Affleck continued. "You would think the learning curve would be somewhat more steep on the oil-drillers-to-astronauts route. But it was fun and the right time."

At one point, the “Justice League” star admitted “Armageddon” director Michael Bay and producer Jerry Bruckheimer wanted him to look sexy for the film, asking him to fix his teeth and exercise. He said it “just turned out to be a long-form version of one of those male topless calendars, in a garage, carrying a tire, kind of greased up.”