Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Her Silence About Relationship With Britney, Says She Didn’t Have Role In Conservatorship

Jamie Lynn Spears broke her silence on the status of her relationship with Britney and insisted she took no role in the singer’s nearly 14-year conservatorship.

“When it [the conservatorship] was put into place, I was [a] 17-year-old, I was about to have a baby,” the 30-year-old singer and actress shared Wednesday with “Good Morning America.” “I didn’t understand what was happening nor was I focused on that,” she added. “I was focused on the fact I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby. I understand just as little about it then as I do now.” (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

WATCH:

Jamie said when Britney asked her to make sure her “boys got what they needed,” it had little to do with the conservatorship and more about a sister asking another sister for help.

“Whether in a conservatorship or not, that was a very normal thing I thought,” Jamie explained. “Once I realized, that you know what, she’s in a conservatorship. I felt like, I didn’t want to be a part of until maybe she was out of the conservatorships.” (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom ‘Inserted Herself’ Into Daughter’s Life To Get Vegas Marriage Annulled, Lawyer Says)

“There was no me overseeing funds or something like that, and if there was (that perception), that was a misunderstanding, but either way I took no steps to be a part of it,” she added.

Jamie said she even tried to help her sister get out of the conservatorship, and said she’s her sister’s ” biggest supporter.”

“So, when she needed help, I set up ways to do so, went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family,” Jamie explained. “If it’s going to cause this much discord, why continue it?”

“I even spoke to her legal team … her previous legal team, and that did not end well in my favor,” she added. “So, I did take the steps to help. How many times can I take the steps without … She has to walk through the door.”

Britney posted on Instagram calling out Jamie’s “support system” and said she didn’t like when Jamie took the stage at the 2017 Radio Disney Awards and performed her songs.

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes,” Britney shared in an Instagram post. “My so-called support system hurt me deeply!!!!”

When asked about Britney reportedly unfollowing her on Instagram to start the year, Jamie said the “love is still there 100%” between them.

“I love my sister,” the actress shared. “I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her. And she knows that. So, I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”

In November, a judge terminated the conservatorship. Britney had been under it since 2008, which oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.