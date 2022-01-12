US

Waukesha Parade Attack Suspect Darrell Brooks Facing 71 Criminal Charges

The suspect who allegedly drove his vehicle into a crowd of people at a Waukesha Christmas parade last year is now facing 71 additional charges after the attack left 6 dead and injured 60 others.

Darrell Brooks, 39, is charged with 77 total charges, including 6 counts of 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, 61 counts of 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, 6 counts of Hit and Run-Involve Death, 2 counts of Bail Jumping-Felony, and 2 counts of Battery related to domestic abuse, according to the Wisconsin Circuit Court.

The 61 counts of 1st-Degree Endangering Safety each contain a minimum 12 and a half years sentence as Class F felonies in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin State Legislature. The 6 Class A felonies each contain a life sentence.

A preliminary hearing for Brook’s criminal case has been set for Friday.

Brooks is suspected of plowing through dozens of people at a Waukesha Christmas parade in late November 2021. Brooks’s cash bail was posted at $5 million following his arrest. (RELATED: WaPo Slammed For Saying Waukesha Massacre Was ‘Caused By A SUV’)

Brooks also has a lengthy criminal record, the Daily Caller reported, having been previously charged with aggravated battery as well as an outstanding warrant in Nevada after he skipped bail when charged with a sex crime