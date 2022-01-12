Denver Nuggets Guard Austin Rivers Hospitalized After ‘Scary’ Allergic Reaction

Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers was hospitalized because of an allergic reaction.

According to Malika Andrews, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone told the media Tuesday night that the "scary incident" led to Rivers being hospitalized Monday after he struggled breathing due to an allergic reaction.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Austin Rivers had a “scary incident” last night and was in the hospital. He had an allergic reaction and struggled to breathe. He’s able to play against the Clippers. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) January 12, 2022

The good news is that Rivers was healthy enough to suit up to play Tuesday night against the Clippers. After getting out of the hospital, he logged four points in 30 minutes in the loss.

Obviously, this sounds like it was an incredibly serious situation. Whenever you end up in the hospital, things have gone very wrong.

Allergic reactions are not something you want to mess around with at all. If they get bad enough, you could die or get insanely sick.

“You go through something like that, you really appreciate everything you have in life.” Austin Rivers was brought to the hospital last night after having an allergic reaction and struggling to breathe. pic.twitter.com/Hg3ZmlIKl0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 12, 2022

The good news is that Rivers was able to bounce back to play Tuesday night. So, despite the fact he suffered a scary moment, it appears like it’s all fine now.

Michael Malone says Austin Rivers had an allergic reaction at practice yesterday. Had trouble breathing. Hospitalized and released. All good. WILL play tonight. Also on why Joker doesn’t get national respect: “Nikola Jokic is not sexy. His wife might disagree”. pic.twitter.com/thaJRiuTau — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) January 12, 2022

Hopefully, he can avoid getting in contact with whatever caused this problem again.