Denver Nuggets Guard Austin Rivers Hospitalized After ‘Scary’ Allergic Reaction

Austin Rivers (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers was hospitalized because of an allergic reaction.

According to Malika Andrews, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone told the media Tuesday night that the “scary incident” led to Rivers being hospitalized Monday after he struggled breathing due to an allergic reaction. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The good news is that Rivers was healthy enough to suit up to play Tuesday night against the Clippers. After getting out of the hospital, he logged four points in 30 minutes in the loss.

Obviously, this sounds like it was an incredibly serious situation. Whenever you end up in the hospital, things have gone very wrong.

Allergic reactions are not something you want to mess around with at all. If they get bad enough, you could die or get insanely sick.

The good news is that Rivers was able to bounce back to play Tuesday night. So, despite the fact he suffered a scary moment, it appears like it’s all fine now.

Hopefully, he can avoid getting in contact with whatever caused this problem again.