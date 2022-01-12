ESPN Ranks Wisconsin Basketball Star Johnny Davis The Best Player In The Country

Johnny Davis has earned a huge honor from ESPN.

ESPN recently released its rankings for the top college basketball players in America through what we’ve seen of the season, and Davis is sitting in the top spot! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“When the preseason version of this feature was posted, Davis had never started a Division I game and was nowhere to be found in our top 25. Now coach Greg Gard’s star is No. 1. In the brief but spirited history of these top 25 rankings, no player has risen so far so quickly…Give him due credit instead for working wonders with less help around him than most of the players on this list,” the publication wrote in part.

The respect keeps rolling in for the Badgers! It just keeps rolling in. Before the season, nobody wanted to believe we could play.

Now, we’re nearing the halfway point of January, the Badgers are 13-2 and Johnny Davis is being named the best player in America.

The times sure have changed since October!

Wisconsin's basketball team is 13-2 and ranked 13th in America.

Now, does this matter to me? No. It doesn’t matter to me, and I’m sure it doesn’t matter to the guys in the locker rooms.

We want to win. We just want to stack up victories because at the end of the day, that’s all that matters.

Luckily, with Johnny Davis leading the way, I feel very confident!