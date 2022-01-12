Passenger Reportedly Storms Cockpit, Damages Plane

An American Airlines passenger was arrested Tuesday in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, for allegedly rushing the cockpit and causing damage to the plane.

The passenger allegedly stormed the cockpit while the door was open during boarding for the flight heading to Miami, according to a statement from American Airlines obtained by the Daily Caller.

American Airlines passenger enters cockpit, damages controls https://t.co/NMrgJ0k5m6 pic.twitter.com/yeVhzHad0p — The Hill (@thehill) January 12, 2022

“Crew members intervened and the individual was ultimately apprehended by law enforcement,” American Airlines said in the statement.

The plane sustained damage during the attack and had to be swapped for a different airplane.

“We applaud our outstanding crew members for their professionalism in handling a difficult situation,” American Airlines said in the statement. (RELATED: Police Arrest Airline Passenger For Allegedly Choking Flight Attendant, Rushing Cockpit)

No passengers or crew members were hurt during the altercation, according to Reuters.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) instituted a new rule in January 2021 to help deal with unruly passengers. The new policy allows the FAA to sanction passengers with a $35,000 fine and possible jail time.

Airlines for America, an interest group for U.S. airlines and aviation-related unions, felt the new sanctions for unruly passengers are not enough. The group sent a letter in June 2021 to the Department of Justice urging the agency to use harsher penalties that already exist to prosecute the passengers.