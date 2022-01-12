Editorial

Jorge Masvidal Will Fight Colby Covington At UFC 272

JACKSONVILLE, FL - APRIL 25: Jorge Masvidal of the United States holds his hands up against Kamaru Usman of Nigera during the Welterweight Title bout of UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 25, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Jorge Masvidal is slated to step in the octagon against Colby Covington in March.

According to ESPN, Covington and Masvidal will fight at UFC 272 March 5 in Nevada at T-Mobile Arena. In response to the major news, Covington texted ESPN, “He better f**king show up.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While I have no doubt at all that Covington will be the favorite entering the fight, I hope like hell Masvidal lights him up.

I hope Masvidal destroys him. Colby Covington is unbearable in my opinion. He’s a great fighter, but his shtick is painful to watch.

On top of that fact, I’m a huge fan of Masvidal. The more I learn about the man, the more I like him. He’s an insanely impressive fighter, and he’s a straight shooter.

While more and more athletes go woke, Masvidal is never afraid to praise America and call out the nonsense going on in this country.

In our current culture, that’s an incredibly rare attitude.

It should be a great night out in Vegas, and let’s all hope Masvidal is able to pull off the upset!