Jorge Masvidal Will Fight Colby Covington At UFC 272

Jorge Masvidal is slated to step in the octagon against Colby Covington in March.

According to ESPN, Covington and Masvidal will fight at UFC 272 March 5 in Nevada at T-Mobile Arena. In response to the major news, Covington texted ESPN, “He better f**king show up.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The grudge match we’ve all been waiting for 💥 Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN. Contracts have not been signed, but the bout is nearly finalized. pic.twitter.com/n1FclaclwU — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 11, 2022

While I have no doubt at all that Covington will be the favorite entering the fight, I hope like hell Masvidal lights him up.

I hope Masvidal destroys him. Colby Covington is unbearable in my opinion. He’s a great fighter, but his shtick is painful to watch.

On top of that fact, I’m a huge fan of Masvidal. The more I learn about the man, the more I like him. He’s an insanely impressive fighter, and he’s a straight shooter.

While more and more athletes go woke, Masvidal is never afraid to praise America and call out the nonsense going on in this country.

In our current culture, that’s an incredibly rare attitude.

It should be a great night out in Vegas, and let’s all hope Masvidal is able to pull off the upset!