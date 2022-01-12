Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Announce Engagement

Megan Fox got everyone’s attention Wednesday when she shared life-changing news that she and superstar rapper Machine Gun Kelly are engaged.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree,” the 35-year-old actress captioned her post on Instagram.

“We asked for magic,” she added. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.” (RELATED: Megan Fox Is Single Again After Brian Austin Green Confirms Separation)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” Fox continued. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes…and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22.” (RELATED: Megan Fox Says ‘Psychological Breakdown’ Came From Being Hypersexualized)

The “Jennifer’s Body” star’s post included a video of the 31-year-old rapper getting down on one knee to pop the question. We also see Megan put her hands over her mouth and looking completely shocked.She then gets down on her knees and he gives her the ring. At the end the two embrace in a kiss.

The superstar couple met in 2020 on the set of their thriller “Midnight In The Switchgrass,” GQ reported. Since then the two stars have generated headlines for their racy looks, public displays of affection together on the red carpet, matching tattoos, and for drinking hallucinogenic tea. They also made headlines after vomiting together in Costa Rica.

Fox’s ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, confirmed he and Megan had split up in May of 2020 after tying the knot in 2010, CNN noted. They have three kids together. The rapper, born Colson Baker, also has one child from a previous relationship.