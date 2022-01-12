Mike Freeman Claims Black NFL Coaches ‘Often Talk Privately About How The Leash Is Much Shorter For Them’

Mike Freeman recently had a bonkers tweet about NFL coaches and race.

Following the surprising firing of former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, the sports, race and inequality editor for USA Today tweeted, “Black coaches often talk privately about how the leash is much shorter for them than their white counterparts. Flores is a perfect example of this.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Black coaches often talk privately about how the leash is much shorter for them than their white counterparts.

Flores is a perfect example of this. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) January 10, 2022

Flores was fired by the Dolphins after going 24-25 through three seasons. Every year there seems to be at least one firing that catches everyone by surprise and there’s no doubt Flores losing his job checked that box this season.

Statement from the Miami Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/Lh1WaAIRY9 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 10, 2022

However, the idea that it has anything to do with race is simply laughable. How do I know that? Mike Zimmer and Matt Nagy were also both fired, and both of them had winning records.

So, the idea that black coaches are treated differently than white coaches isn’t backed up by the facts. If Freeman was correct, wouldn’t Nagy and Zimmer have been able to both keep their jobs?

Furthermore, Flores and Tua reportedly got into a very heated locker room exchange this season when things weren’t going well. So, clearly it wasn’t all sunshine and roses behind the scenes.

NFL Head Coach With Back-To-Back Winning Seasons Gets Fired https://t.co/9u1hkZqAIp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 10, 2022

Believe it or not, folks, not everything has to be about race. I was surprised the Dolphins cut Flores loose, but that doesn’t mean there’s some big scheme unfolding. Like I said, two winning coaches also lost their jobs, and that alone debunks Freeman’s stupid tweet.