PREVIEW: Wisconsin Has A Huge Opportunity Thursday Night Against Ohio State

Wisconsin has a huge Thursday night basketball game against Ohio State.

The Badgers only have two losses so far this season, and one of them was back in December to the Buckeyes on the road. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, it’s time to avenge that loss when they travel to the Kohl Center.

At this point, we’re up to 13th in the country and the college basketball world is on notice that the Badgers aren’t playing around.

We’re not playing around at all, and nothing a win over the 16th-ranked Buckeyes would further cement the fact Wisconsin is having a hell of a year.

Wisconsin’s basketball team is 13-2 and ranked 13th in America. Remember when the “experts” picked us to be a bottom four team in the Big Ten? I damn sure didn’t forget. I hope the haters and critics keep that energy the rest of the season! pic.twitter.com/nHy92PnRkS — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 10, 2022

These are the wins that matter the most come March. We already have a bunch of great wins, but another win over a top-20 team would go a long way for seeding purposes.

The Buckeyes are a legit squad and they got the better of us last time around. However, that means nothing for Thursday night. If the national title game taught us anything, it’s that the past doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter at all.

So, let’s go out and take care of business Thursday night against OSU and get our 14th win of the season.

You can catch the game at 7:00 EST on ESPN2!