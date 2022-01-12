REPORT: Amazon Is Interested In Hiring Marshawn Lynch For A ‘Thursday Night Football’ Role

It sounds like Marshawn Lynch might be headed to TV.

According to the New York Post, Amazon is interested in hiring Lynch for a role on “Thursday Night Football” once the streaming giant gets exclusive rights to the games next season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Andrew Marchand reported the following in part about Lynch’s potential role:

Lynch is envisioned by Amazon as a potential part of a more relaxed studio-type show, as well as conducting interviews, according to sources. Lynch, 36, could do reports about the city the games are taking place in, utilizing his sense of humor.

The only way this works with Lynch is if he’s allowed to be himself. If he’s not allowed to cut it loose, then it has no chance of succeeding.

Seeing as how the games will be on a streaming platform and not broadcast television, there would be nothing stopping Lynch from saying or doing whatever he wants.

And with our first F-bomb of the evening, #ManningCast is BACK! pic.twitter.com/aJB1YQF3yH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 26, 2021

And as we all know, Lynch is never afraid to speak his mind when the cameras are on. He didn’t do it much as a player, but since retiring, the man has been a content machine.

Apparently, Amazon wants to tap into some of that magic and energy.

“I took one for me, I took one for big bruh and I took one for little bruh.” Before Marshawn Lynch hopped on the ManningCast, he took a Henny shot for Peyton and Eli. 🎥 @espn pic.twitter.com/KyQholOCSa — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 26, 2021

We’ll see if he lands the gig, but I sure hope he does as long as Amazon lets him do it however he wants. That’d be entertainment gold!