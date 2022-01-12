REPORT: The Cheapest Tickets To Super Bowl LVI Cost $14,042

Tickets to Super Bowl LVI are outrageously expensive.

Despite the fact not a single game of the playoffs has been played yet, the cheapest pair of tickets to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles cost $14,042 on a secondary market site, according to Darren Rovell. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

$14,042: Cheapest pair of seats at On Location, as of this morning, for Super Bowl LVI at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 12, 2022

My friends, that’s a whole lot of cash for 60 minutes, especially when people are buying tickets without any idea of who is going to be playing.

Stop and think about it for a second. For $14,000, you can buy a low level car. Hell, in some parts of America, you’re well on your way to putting a downpayment on a house.

Yet, people are spending that kind of cash for Super Bowl tickets hoping for an outcome that is positive. If powerhouse teams make it but your team doesn’t, you can still sell at a high value.

If you buy on speculation and smaller market teams end up playing for the Lombardi Trophy, you could be in huge trouble when it comes to reselling tickets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers)

