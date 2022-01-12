Ronald McDonald House Allegedly Set To Evict 4-Year-Old Leukemia Patient And Family For Being Unvaccinated

A 4-year-old leukemia patient and his family will allegedly be evicted from a Ronald McDonald house in Canada.

Austin Furgason claims in a video posted to Facebook on Thursday that his family will be evicted from the Ronald McDonald House in British Columbia if they do not become vaccinated against COVID-19.

WATCH:

The Ronald McDonald House in Canada will evict all tenants, adults and children over the age of five, who are not vaccinated by the end of January. The father of a young boy with leukemia responds. “This is some kind of crazy evil like I’ve never seen in my life.” pic.twitter.com/MQaoegqSKo — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) January 12, 2022

Furgason goes on to claim that the Ronald McDonald house is evicting anyone over the age of five who is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

The manager can be heard telling Furgason that the vaccine requirement is a “board mandate.”

The Ronald McDonald House of British Columbia and Yukon have an alert on the organization’s website listing the organization’s safety protocols.

“All guests and visitors to the House must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19,” the alert reads. “These measures in addition to an abundance of sanitizer and kindness will help us ensure the safety of everyone at the house.”

Furgason claims the organization will evict the family “in a few weeks” if they are not fully vaccinated.

“Because we don’t have the vaccine, you’re going to throw us out in the snow with a few weeks notice,” Furgason said in the video. “Like this is some kind of crazy evil like I have never seen in my life.”

“Your conscious is seared,” Furgason said to the manager in the video. “This is absolutely evil.” (RELATED: Watch As Man Reportedly Sets Himself On Fire Over Vaccine Mandate)

“Don’t think you guys are just going to get away with this because we’re going to fight this and expose this to people,” Furgason said.

Ronald McDonald House Charities did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller for comment.