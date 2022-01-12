REPORT: Simon Cowell Pops The Question To Girlfriend Lauren Silverman After Years Of Dating

“America’s Got Talent” judge Simon Cowell reportedly popped the question to longtime girlfriend Lauren Silverman.

The 62-year-old TV personality surprised Silverman with a beach proposal during a vacation in Barbados, Page Six reported in a piece published Tuesday. He and the 44-year-old socialite have been together for years.

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman Are Engaged: ‘They Are Both Super Happy,’ Says Source https://t.co/NisnidJlWn — People (@people) January 11, 2022

“It was super sweet,” the insider shared with Page Six.”They’re good together.” (RELATED: Simon Cowell Breaks His Back In A Biking Incident)

“They are both super happy,” a source told People magazine. “They’ve been together a long time now and adore each other so it’s not a huge surprise to their close friends.”

Representatives for the former “American Idol” judge confirmed to People the two are engaged.

Cowell met Silverman, who was then-married to real estate mogul Andrew Silverman, in 2004, Page Six reported. Lauren and Andrew ended their 10-year marriage in 2013. (RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Shares Life-Changing News She’s Engaged)

Cowell once said he and Silverman had an affair while she was still married to his close friend, according to the outlet.

“[The affair] is not something I am proud of or wanted to happen in terms of hurting anyone,” Simon shared. “It just happened … But then, of course, you have a baby, and you look at the baby and you kinda go, ‘This is what happened from it.'”

Cowell and Silverman welcomed a son into the world in 2014. Silverman also has a son, Adam, from her previous marriage.