Welcome to the Wednesday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On today’s episode, we’re talking about Aaron Rodgers nuking the media for promoting and pushing fake news, the college football national title game gets the second-lowest ratings since 2005, the Big Ten is reportedly blocking the CFP from expanding, Stetson Bennett gives a hall of fame interview on “Good Morning America,” Mike Freeman sends insanely stupid tweet about black NFL coaches, Geno Smith allegedly threatened to fight the cops who arrested him and Wisconsin’s national title odds are surprisingly high.

Let’s dive in!

TOPICS:

Thanks for taking some time out of your day for another episode of “The David Hookstead Show,” and make sure to check back later in the week for some very special interviews!