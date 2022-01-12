Trey Songz Denies Raping Dylan Gonzalez

Trey Songz has denied a rape allegation made by Dylan Gonzalez.

The former UNLV basketball player shared a troubling Instagram post late Tuesday afternoon claiming she was raped by Songz "at a well known Las Vegas Hotel."

“At this time, I humbly request my privacy, consideration and compassion while I fully commit to pursue the best course of action and all of my legal options,” Gonzalez further wrote. You can read her full statement in the tweet below.

Dylan Gonzalez says she was raped by Trey Songz and will be pursuing her best course of legal action pic.twitter.com/UsWlPmR90v — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) January 11, 2022

However, Trey Songz has hit back claiming there is ample evidence clearing of him any wrongdoing with the former college basketball player.

“Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks,” a rep for the star musician told TMZ about the allegations.

Trey Songz is denying allegations he raped Dylan Gonzalez at a Las Vegas hotel. https://t.co/yYAEbsfzxl — TMZ (@TMZ) January 12, 2022

This also isn’t the first allegation of sexual misconduct Songz has ever faced. Back in November, it was reported by TMZ that he was under investigation for an alleged sexual assault that took place at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

Trey Songz is the subject of a sexual assault investigation in Las Vegas. https://t.co/1aVX8maBHO — TMZ (@TMZ) November 29, 2021

Obviously, Trey Songz has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until prove guilty. That’s our system here and we should all be thankful for it.

Furthermore, it’s important to note that he hasn’t been charged with anything and as of right now, it appears that Gonzalez hasn’t even filed a report to the police, according to the same TMZ report.

Former UNLV basketball player and social media personality Dylan Gonzalez shares a message about her alleged sexual assault claims against Trey Songz. She sent love to other victims and asked for privacy while pursuing legal options. pic.twitter.com/DW67aZy4BH — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 11, 2022

It should be interesting to see how it all shakes out when it’s said and done, but it’s clear this is a very serious situation. Keep checking back for more updates as we have them.