Trey Songz Denies Raping Dylan Gonzalez

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 30: Singer-songwriter Trey Songz attends Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2014 at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 30, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Power 105.1)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Trey Songz has denied a rape allegation made by Dylan Gonzalez.

The former UNLV basketball player shared a troubling Instagram post late Tuesday afternoon claiming she was raped by Songz “at a well known Las Vegas Hotel.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“At this time, I humbly request my privacy, consideration and compassion while I fully commit to pursue the best course of action and all of my legal options,” Gonzalez further wrote. You can read her full statement in the tweet below.

However, Trey Songz has hit back claiming there is ample evidence clearing of him any wrongdoing with the former college basketball player.

“Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks,” a rep for the star musician told TMZ about the allegations.

This also isn’t the first allegation of sexual misconduct Songz has ever faced. Back in November, it was reported by TMZ that he was under investigation for an alleged sexual assault that took place at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

Obviously, Trey Songz has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until prove guilty. That’s our system here and we should all be thankful for it.

Furthermore, it’s important to note that he hasn’t been charged with anything and as of right now, it appears that Gonzalez hasn’t even filed a report to the police, according to the same TMZ report.

It should be interesting to see how it all shakes out when it’s said and done, but it’s clear this is a very serious situation. Keep checking back for more updates as we have them.