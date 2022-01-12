Watch The Terrifying Trailer For The Upcoming Horror Movie ‘X’

The upcoming movie “X” looks insanely scary.

The plot of the horror movie with Brittany Snow and Kid Cudi, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast soon find themselves in a desperate fight for their lives.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While that doesn’t sound too insane, just wait until you see the trailer. Give it a watch below if you think you can handle it!

It’s hard to put into words how uncomfortable I was watching that trailer. I’m not sure I’ll even be able to sleep well tonight.

Seriously, that was absolutely terrifying, and if you disagree, you must be a much braver person than I am. It’s that simple.

That’s one of the scariest movie previews I’ve seen in a very long time.

I don’t consider myself easily scared when it comes to movies, but “X” got the job done without any problems at all.

I’m all for a movie that keeps me on the edge of my seat, and it looks like “X” will do that and much more.

You can catch “X” in theaters starting March 18!