Aaron Rodgers Says He Expects His Toe To Be ‘100%’ For The Playoffs

Aaron Rodgers expects to be 100% for Green Bay’s first game of the playoffs.

The superstar quarterback has been dealing with a toe issue for the past few weeks, but with a first round bye, Rodgers expects to be perfectly fine once the Packers finally do take the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Aaron Rodgers Fires Back At Fake Report He Might Boycott The Super Bowl Because Of COVID-19 Restrictions https://t.co/7CRqYr17H9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 8, 2022

Rodgers said the following Wednesday about his toe and needing pain shots, according to ESPN:

I haven’t taken one in a number of weeks now, so that’s been the most encouraging thing. Got through last week without doing one. It was just a pretty standard shot in the toe, very painful, a numbing agent. That helped get me through the games. The whole goal was to be able to not have to do that. It’s been a few games without doing that. So I’m feeling good, practiced today, close to 100% but think I should be 100% by next week.

This should be music to the ears of Packers fans everywhere. Even with a toe issue, Rodgers has been playing at an insanely high level.

If he no longer has a toe issue at all, he might be able to take things to the next level. In the playoffs, the margin for error is pretty much nonexistent.

Aaron Rodgers took a flamethrower to the media for spreading lies about him. It’s about damn time more and more people stood up to the garbage narratives being pushed. Will anyone be brave enough to join Rodgers? Let’s hope so! pic.twitter.com/EPF7qi8P26 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 12, 2022

One bad play, and your season could be over. That’s why you have to hope everyone is 100% and ready to roll. Well, it sounds like Rodgers is going to be ready to sling it around the field and his toe should be 100%.

If you’re a fan of Green Bay, you have to be really happy about that!

‘Major F**k’: Aaron Rodgers Nukes The Media For Promoting Fake News https://t.co/oYqZAeKjMy — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 11, 2022

We’ll see who the Packers draw in the second round, but right now, it looks like there are a lot of reasons to be optimistic.