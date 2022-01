MCCONNELL NUKES BIDEN FOR ATTEMPT TO ‘DELEGITIMIZE THE NEXT ELECTION’ … ‘Profoundly Unpresidential’: McConnell’s Singes Biden In Fiery Floor Speech (VIDEO)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell ripped into President Joe Biden’s comparison of his political opponents to segregationists during his call for Democrats to eliminate the filibuster and pass a pair of election bills.