Michigan Prof Put On Leave Of Absence After Cursing, Telling Students He Randomly Assigns Grades

A Michigan-based professor was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation after sending a video to students of him cursing, telling students he randomly assigns grades and begging students to attend class virtually, according to video footage and statements from the university.

Ferris State University confirmed to the Daily Caller that Professor Barry Mehler was placed on administrative leave pending “the outcome of an investigation,” after students alerted administrators to a video of the professor cursing at them.

Mehler intermittently ranted about his fears of COVID-19, the rules of his classroom and his disdain for capitalism, while allegedly spoofing a scene from the Hulu series “Deadwood.” The professor cursed at his students and vowed to wear a HEPA filtered space helmet in the classroom to protect himself from students he dubbed “vectors of disease.”

“I may have fucked up my life flatter than hammered shit, but I stand before you today beholden to no human cock sucker,” Mehler said. “I’m working a paying, fucking union job and no limber dick cock sucker of an administrator is going to tell me how to teach my classes because I’m a fucking tenured professor.”

“So, if you want to go complain to your dean, fuck you. Go ahead. I’m retiring at the end of this year and I couldn’t give a flying fuck any longer,” Mehler continued. “You people are just vectors of disease to me and I don’t want to be anywhere near you.”

Watch:

The professor further claimed that “F2F,” which is COVID slang for “face-to-face,” stood for “fuck-to-fuck.”

Mehler went on to claim that students in his class were not “good enough” to earn an “A” in his class. He pledged to randomly assign grades before meeting his students in an apparent attempt to bash Calvinism.

“It doesn’t matter how fucking hard you work, or how great your grades are, my grading system is based on the Calvinist doctrine of predestination,” Mehler said. “None of you cock suckers are good enough to earn an A in my class. So, I randomly assign grades before the first day of class. I don’t want to know shit about you. I don’t even want to know your name … And don’t come fucking complaining to me, take your complaints to God, He ordained this system.”

Mehler also read a New York Times Letter to the Editor from a Clemson professor who blamed Republicans for allowing schools to remain open. He further begged his students not to come to class and claimed there is “no benefit whatsoever” to coming to class.

“When I look out at a classroom filled with 50 students, I see 50 selfish kids who don’t give a shit whether grandpa lives or dies,” Mehler said.

Ferris State University does not require a COVID-19 vaccine shot for students or faculty, though individuals are required to wear face coverings while indoors and on-campus, according to the school’s website. (RELATED: Four Colleges Mandate Booster Shots For Faculty, Student Body)

David Eisler, the university’s president, said he was “shocked and appalled by the video.”

“I was shocked and appalled by this video,” Eisler said. “It is profane, offensive, and disturbing and in no way reflects our University or its values.”