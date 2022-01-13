‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Announces Split With Famous Wife After 17-Year Relationship

“Game of Thrones” star Jason Momoa announces he and famous wife Lisa Bonet have separated after being together for 17 years.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times …,” a joint statement from the 42-year-old actor and 54-year-old actress shared on Instagram read. The comments were noted by People magazine in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Emma Watson’s Acting Career Is ‘Dormant,’ She Won’t Take New Roles)

“A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the statement added. “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Announce Split After Nearly 5 Years of Marriage https://t.co/nAJjLKoBpu — People (@people) January 13, 2022

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” the statement continued. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become … Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children.” (RELATED: ‘Aquaman 2’ Filming Postponed Due To Jason Momoa Reportedly Being Run Over By Bulldozer)

The “High Fidelity” star and “Aquaman” actor first met in 2005 and started dating. In July 2007, the couple welcomed their first child together, Lola, and a second kid, Nakoa-Wolf, in 2008. In 2017, the pair finally tied to the knot.

Lisa also shares a daughter from a previous marriage to rocker Lenny Kravitz.