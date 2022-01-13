Giants Owner John Mara Says This Is The Most Embarrassed He’s Ever Been Of The Franchise

New York Giants owner John Mara thinks the team is as bad as they’ve ever been.

The Giants fired Joe Judge this week after an abysmal 4-13 season and a 10-23 record through two seasons. Now, the team is searching for a new head coach, and Mara thinks the franchise might be nearing rock bottom. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Honestly, I would have to say yes. Yes it is. I kept thinking during the season we had hit rock bottom, then each week it got a little worse,” Mara said when talking about if this is the most embarrassed he’s ever been of the team, according to Ralph Vacchiano.

Asked if this is the most embarrassed he’s ever been about the state of the Giants’ franchise, John Mara said: “Honestly, I would have to say yes. Yes it is. I kept thinking during the season we had hit rock bottom, then each week it got a little worse.” — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) January 12, 2022

Hey, you have to love Mara’s honesty! He’s also not wrong when talking about the state of the franchise. The Giants are a joke, but nobody is laughing anymore. At this point, it’s just sad. It’s just sad and humiliating.

Joe Judge has been relieved of his duties as Giants head coach. Details: https://t.co/0MPTcYVmPq pic.twitter.com/61t9ygOvdr — New York Giants (@Giants) January 11, 2022

Joe Judge was out there dialing up QB sneaks from inside their own ten yard line! I couldn’t make that up if I tried.

I guess that’s just what you have to do when Jake Fromm is under center.

“Not a clown team” #Giants just ran a QB sneak on 3rd and 9.pic.twitter.com/Uikv3qnqwX — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 9, 2022

I have no idea how you fix the Giants, but it’s going to be a massive uphill battle. The team has so many problems it’s hard to know where to even begin. Obviously, they need a new coach, but that alone won’t do much.

The team needs an entire overhaul.

At least Mara seems hyper-aware of what a trash organization he owns. You can’t fix the issues you can’t admit are there, and he at least has that box checked!