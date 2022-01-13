Editorial

The Houston Texans Fire Head Coach David Culley

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 02: Head coach David Culley of the Houston Texans shouts from the sideline in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
David Culley’s time with the Houston Texans is over.

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Texans head coach has been fired after only one season with the franchise. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Texans went 4-13 during Culley’s only season overseeing the franchise.

Adam Schefter reported that only the first two years of Culley’s deal were guaranteed, which made cutting him loose very easy.

Honestly, this is a very tough look for the Texans. They brought in Culley for one season, he had maybe the worst QB situation in the NFL, still managed to win four games and is now out the door after one season.

At this point, it’s hard to argue that he wasn’t brought in knowing fully well that he’d be fired after one season.

Culley was the sacrificial lamb to get the Texans through a bad year, and he’s now gone.

If you’re a rising coaching star, why would you even want to take the Houston job? The franchise is trash, Deshaun Watson is likely gone and the cupboards are bare when it comes to talent.

Best of luck to whoever takes over next. They’re going to need it!