The Houston Texans Fire Head Coach David Culley

David Culley’s time with the Houston Texans is over.

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Texans head coach has been fired after only one season with the franchise. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Texans went 4-13 during Culley’s only season overseeing the franchise.

The #Texans are firing coach David Culley, per me and @MikeGarafolo. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2022

Adam Schefter reported that only the first two years of Culley’s deal were guaranteed, which made cutting him loose very easy.

When the Texans hired David Culley, they only guaranteed him two years of money; they knew there always was the real chance he would be one and done. As one league source texted about his one-year tenure, “I knew it when he was hired.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2022

Honestly, this is a very tough look for the Texans. They brought in Culley for one season, he had maybe the worst QB situation in the NFL, still managed to win four games and is now out the door after one season.

At this point, it’s hard to argue that he wasn’t brought in knowing fully well that he’d be fired after one season.

Culley was the sacrificial lamb to get the Texans through a bad year, and he’s now gone.

#Texans coach David Culley called a 2 pm staff meeting to inform his staff himself. As soon as he was done, the news was official. Culley was out after one season. https://t.co/aC1bOgTg7l — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2022

If you’re a rising coaching star, why would you even want to take the Houston job? The franchise is trash, Deshaun Watson is likely gone and the cupboards are bare when it comes to talent.

Breaking: The Texans have fired head coach David Culley, a source told @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/D6d2L0WFDO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 13, 2022

Best of luck to whoever takes over next. They’re going to need it!