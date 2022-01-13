Kanye West’s New Love Interest Julia Fox Pictured In Pants That Probably Could Not Be Cut Any Lower

Kanye West’s new love interest Julia Fox was photographed in a pair of black pants that probably could not be cut any lower.

The 31-year-old actress and model turned heads in the long-sleeve black leather cropped top and matching extremely low-cut leather pants as she joined the 44-year-old rapper during a night out in West Hollywood.

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted on the outlet Thursday.

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, black leather high heel boots and a small black clutch.

The “Uncut Gems” star’s latest look was similar to another great look she recently donned when she was spotted out in low-cut black pants as she joined the “Donda” hitmaker for another night out.

She completed the look with loose hair, a black top, black leather jacket and black high heel boots.