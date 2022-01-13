Kayvon Thibodeaux On An Alabama Education: ‘It Ain’t Harvard’

Former Oregon football star Kayvon Thibodeaux recently dropped some hilarious comments about the University of Alabama.

Thibodeaux is expected to be one of the first players off the board during the 2022 NFL draft, and during a recent interview with Joel Klatt, he broke down why he didn’t go to Alabama. Well, fans of the Crimson Tide might want to sit down before hearing his comments because he didn’t hold back! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nick Saban Pulls Off 100% Pure Class Move After Losing To Georgia https://t.co/90Hn2DWcXW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 12, 2022

“I already hate the stigmatism of football players being dumb jocks. So, now, do you know the stigmatism of an Alabama education? It’s ain’t the West Coast. It ain’t Harvard,” Thibodeaux told Klatt during the interview.

He also added that he didn’t know whether or not getting a degree from Alabama would even mean anything. You can listen to him break it all down below.

More than an athlete 💯@KayvonT offers perspective as to why choosing @OregonFootball was about more than just what happens on the football field 🦆👏 (Presented by @FTX_Official #CFBPlayoff #FTXChampTailgate) pic.twitter.com/nNcCN6ktGf — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 12, 2022

Well, something tells me Thibodeaux’s comments didn’t earn him any friends in Alabama. Hell, he might want to avoid Tuscaloosa for the time being.

Taking a savage shot like that at an entire school is a great way to start a war.

Nick Saban Gets Caught On Camera Admitting Something Massive After Losing https://t.co/iizRJmNKN4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 13, 2022

Now, do I agree with his comments? I understand some people might view SEC schools as less than elite academically, especially compared to the Big Ten and some PAC-12 programs. However, I know a lot of people who went to Alabama and other SEC schools.

On average, I’d say they’re just as smart as anyone I know who went to any other major school. Here’s a newsflash everyone. Every school in America has dumb kids, smart kids and a lot of kids in the middle.

That’s what we call the rules of life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CFB on FOX (@cfbonfox)

Let us know in the comments what you think about Thibodeaux’s remarks!