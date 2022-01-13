Superstars Meek Mill, Kevin Hart And 76ers Owner Stepping Up Huge With $15 Million For Community Schools

Superstars Meek Mill, Kevin Hart and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin stepped up in a huge way with a massive donation for the kids in the Philadelphia community.

The 34-year-old rapper, the 42-year-old comedian and Rubin together announced the $15 million donation to 110 schools in the city, CBS Philadelphia reported Wednesday. The donation will go toward paying the tuition costs for thousands of underserved kids to be able to go to private and parochial schools in the city for the 2022-2023 school year. (RELATED: Tyler Perry Leaves $21,000 Tip At A Houston’s Location In Atlanta)

Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. William Hite recently testified about the funding challenges facing the schools in the city and the achievement gaps, according to the Philly Voice.

“Philadelphia is the poorest big city in the country,” Hite reportedly said. “We have larger numbers of young people who don’t have access to early childhood services and who aren’t on grade level, those experiencing trauma, homelessness, are new to the country, have special needs, and those who need additional resources.”

The school district received $1 billion in COVID-19 relief funding from the government, the report noted, and the district has an annual operating budget of about $3 billion.

In 2020, Meek Mill and Rubin worked together and created a $2 million scholarship fund for Philly kids. Hart donated $250,000 in 2013 for new computers for the School District of Philadelphia, local parks and recreation centers, People magazine reported.