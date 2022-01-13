As Reporters Bombard Him With Questions, Biden Responds With Two Improbable Words

President Joe Biden told reporters Thursday he hopes he can have a press conference soon after he completely ignored a barrage of questions from reporters.

As press walked out of Biden’s briefing on how his administration is handling the coronavirus pandemic, NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell asked Biden “Maybe a press conference soon, Mr. President? We would look forward to that.”

“Me too,” Biden responded.

WATCH:

Just seconds earlier, one reporter was heard asking “Mr. President, for vaccinated Americans who are wondering why they should continue to restrict their activities, given your health officials say most Americans will get COVID at some point …” before Biden said “we’ll talk about that later, c’mon.”

Another reporter asked why Americans should trust the Biden administration while others asked about the pandemic and Biden’s recent speech in Georgia regarding voting bills.

Biden simply looked around and then down at his desk smiling. (RELATED: ‘No Wonder They Hide Him’: Kayleigh McEnany Cites Biden Gaffes As Reason To Not Hold Press Conference)

The White House press pool has previously questioned Biden’s lack of press briefings, demanding in September Biden hold a conference after aides shouted down questions following Biden’s meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson. During the same month, multiple White House reporters questioned White House press secretary Jen Psaki as to why Biden had taken so few questions and demanded a formal press briefing following the administration’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

During a December press briefing where Biden was originally meant to focus on the fight against the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Biden veered off track and ended up talking about his $2 trillion spending bill and Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin’s opposition to it. As reporters continued to press the president, Biden said “I’m not supposed to be having this press conference right now.”