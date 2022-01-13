Christmas Might Be Over, But Priyanka Chopra’s Latest Photo Shoot Makes It Look Like She’s Just Wearing A Giant Red Bow

The Christmas season might be over, but Priyanka Chopra’s latest photoshoot with a high-profile magazine made it look like she was wearing only a big red bow.

The 39-year-old actress definitely got everyone’s attention wearing a strapless, sheer, red dress with a giant bow across the top in an Instagram post shared Thursday by Vanity Fair. The snap will be featured in February 2022 magazine issue. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

The magazine also shared several other pictures and a clip from the stunning shoot, including the cover shot, which shows the “Baywatch” star in a strapless, vanilla-colored, flapper-style dress covered in fringes.

The clip from the jaw-dropping shoot is posted below.

The “Quantico” star and Jonas made headlines in 2018 when they confirmed they were dating. Later that year, the two tied the knot. The gorgeous celebrations around the ceremony were photographed and can be seen here.