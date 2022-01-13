Editorial

Roger Goodell Surprises A Veteran Of The Marines With Tickets To The Super Bowl

Roger Goodell (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/nfl/status/1481426150442213384)

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell pulled off a classy move for a veteran of the Marines.

In a Twitter video shared by the league, Goodell hopped on a video chat with Darryl Vincent, who served in the Marine Corps, to surprise him with tickets to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the awesome exchange below. It’s pretty great.

Look, I hate Roger Goodell as much as the next NFL fan. I can’t stand the guy. Can’t stand him at all, but I have to admit when he does something awesome.

Surprising a veteran who has dedicated his life to helping other veterans with Super Bowl tickets is the definition of a class act.

You can dislike Goodell all you want, and there’s plenty of justified reasons to not like him, but you also have to tip your cap when it’s appropriate.

Anyone who takes care of veterans and helps them out is someone I’m going to applaud. It’s that simple.

Props to the NFL and Goodell for pulling off a great move for Darryl Vincent!