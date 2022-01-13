‘Kill It!’: Woman Blasts CNN Filming Funeral Of Girl Killed In Changing Room

A woman blasted CNN for filming a live shot during the funeral of a teenage girl who was shot and killed in a changing room, according to a video posted Monday to Twitter.

Frank Stoltze, a Los Angeles-based correspondent, shared a video of CNN filming a live shot at the funeral of Valentina Orellana-Peralta. Orellana-Peralta, 14, was killed by a police officer’s stray bullet while inside the dressing room of a Los Angeles clothing store in December, Reuters reported. (RELATED: NHL Players Hold ‘ENOUGH’ Signs Following Shooting In California)

In the video, a photo of Orellana-Peralta can be seen on the screen behind the reporter while filming before a blonde woman appears and says, “kill it now.”

.@CNN did a Liveshot from inside the sanctuary during the funeral for Valentina Orellana Peralta today. Someone tried to stop them, to no avail. pic.twitter.com/g15uzVCTw7 — Frank Stoltze (@StoltzeFrankly) January 11, 2022

As the reporter continues to film, the woman shakes her head and gestures toward the service taking place in the background. She also attempts to ask the camera operator to stop filming, but he waves her off and she walks away.

CNN said the media coordinator for the funeral “approved the location and the timing of the live shots,” according to Mediaite. The outlet also reported the crew “stopped filming” when the woman intervened. The reporter who filmed the live shot was identified as CNN en Español correspondent Gonzalo Alvarado, the outlet said.

Rev. Al Sharpton attended Orellana-Peralta’s funeral and delivered a eulogy, CNN reported. Sharpton stressed the need to “change how we do policing” and also discussed race.