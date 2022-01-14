Alec Baldwin Voluntarily Turns Over His Cell Phone After Authorities Originally Sought Warrant For It

Alec Baldwin has voluntarily turned over his cell phone after authorities originally sought a warrant for it in the investigation into the fatal shooting on the “Rust” movie set.

“Alec voluntarily provided his phone to the authorities this morning so they can finish their investigation,” the 63-year-old actor’s attorney, Aaron Dyer, shared in a statement to NBC News in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Say Halyna Hutchins Died After Alec Baldwin ‘Discharged’ A Prop Gun)

“But this matter isn’t about his phone, and there are no answers on his phone,” the attorney added. “Alec did nothing wrong.” (RELATED: ‘My Heart Is Broken’: Alec Baldwin Speaks Out After Killing Woman With Prop Gun On Set)

Alec Baldwin has voluntarily turned his cellphone over to authorities investigating the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of ‘Rust’ in October. https://t.co/vZeYLrBvlr — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 14, 2022

“It is clear that he was told it was a cold gun, and was following instructions when this tragic accident occurred,” Dyer continued. “The real question that needs to be answered is how live rounds got on the set in the first place.”

In December, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office issued a warrant for the “Saturday Night Live” star’s “phone and its contents,” a press release from the sheriff’s department read.

“The Baldwin cell phone was been turned over to Suffolk County law enforcement authorities,” Media Coordinator for the sheriff’s department Juan Ríos told The Daily Caller. “They will gather information off the phone and provide the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office with the evidence gathered.”

In October, Baldwin shot “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a gun he believed had no live ammunition, according to a search warrant obtained by the Los Angeles Times. Hutchins was airlifted to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.