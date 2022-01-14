Editorial

Anne Hathaway Rocks Long-Sleeve Black Floral Mini-Dress And Black Boots Combo

68th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Anne Hathaway proved that a black mini dress, tights and boots is a great winter look in a series of photos she posted Friday on Instagram to her millions of followers.

The 39-year-old actress looked stunning in the long-sleeve black dress with a floral vine print as she posed for a series of photographs in the outfit and shared the fun on her social media. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

She completed the look with loose hair, black tights, a pink belt and black platform high heel boots. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

“Grazie/Merci/ThankYouForever @maisonvalentino,” she simply captioned the post.

 

A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

 

A post shared by Mary Wiles (@marywilesmakeup)

“The Devil Wears Prada” star often wows at various events. Most recently, she turned heads when she showed up in a black mini dress, jacket and black cowboy boots while out and about in New York City with husband Adam Shulman.

