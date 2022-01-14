Anne Hathaway Rocks Long-Sleeve Black Floral Mini-Dress And Black Boots Combo

Anne Hathaway proved that a black mini dress, tights and boots is a great winter look in a series of photos she posted Friday on Instagram to her millions of followers.

The 39-year-old actress looked stunning in the long-sleeve black dress with a floral vine print as she posed for a series of photographs in the outfit and shared the fun on her social media.

She completed the look with loose hair, black tights, a pink belt and black platform high heel boots.

“Grazie/Merci/ThankYouForever @maisonvalentino,” she simply captioned the post.

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

“The Devil Wears Prada” star often wows at various events. Most recently, she turned heads when she showed up in a black mini dress, jacket and black cowboy boots while out and about in New York City with husband Adam Shulman.

