‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Clint Arlis Dead At 34

One of the contestants on “The Bachelorette,” Clint Arlis, has died at the age of 34, his family shared in a statement on Facebook.

“It is with great sadness, to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th,” the message from Arlis’ sister Taylor Lulek read. The post was noted by Variety magazine in a piece published Friday.

“Please respect our family’s privacy as we try to cope with this great loss,” her message read.

There was no other information provided as to what was the cause of the contestant’s death. (RELATED: 28-Year-Old ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Dies Suddenly. Read The Details)

Shortly after news came out about the Season 11 contestant, another contestant, Nick Viall, paid tribute to him. The two competed on the ABC show for the affection of “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe. (RELATED: ‘The Office’ Star Mark York Dead At 55)

“Just heard about the passing of Clint Arlis,” Viall’s tweet read. “I got a chance to get know Clint a little after our time on Kaitlyns [sic] season and I always enjoy [our] time and conversations. A very kind, unique, and talented person who was taken from this world far too soon. RIP Clint.”

Bristowe also shared kind words on Instagram to Clint who she met on the show for the season that aired in 2015, People noted.

“Alright, this is an Instagram story I did not think I’d be doing tonight but Clint, who was on my season of ‘The Bachelorette,’ I’m gonna say tragically — he tragically passed at 34 years old,” Bristowe shared. “I’m not sure what happened, how it happened.”

“All I want to say is from knowing him on the show, even though, you know, things didn’t end on the best terms for us, from his time on the show to today, I have heard nothing but incredible things about that person,” she added. “From his peers, his students, his coaches, his teachers, his friends, his family. Clint was very well respected in his world, and it is an absolute tragedy of what’s happened.”