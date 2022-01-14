FX Is Releasing A ‘Justified’ Limited Series Starring Timothy Olyphant

“Justified” is returning to TV.

The legendary series starring Timothy Olyphant as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens went off the air after six great seasons back in 2015, but FX announced Friday that it’s returning for a limited series. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The plot of “Justified: City Primeval,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, is as follows:

Having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell’s lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.

This is the best news we’ve had out of the entertainment world in a very long time. I’m super pumped for this series.

I can’t even begin to tell you all how pumped I am. “Justified” is arguably my favorite TV show of all-time, and I can’t even guess how many times I’ve watched the series.

I refused to miss an episode back in the day!

Now, FX is bringing it back to life after nearly seven years since it went off the air with an incredible season six finale.

There’s no release date yet for “Justified: City Primeval,” but I’d speculate we probably won’t get it any sooner than late 2022 or early 2023.

It’s tough to say for sure, but that’s what my educated guess will be.

What I do know for sure is that no matter when it comes out, I will be locked on and ready to roll. “Justified” was a hell of a series back in the day, and I have no doubt “Justified: City Primeval” will be just as great!