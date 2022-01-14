HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Ohio State, Badgers Improve To 14-2

The Wisconsin Badgers earned a monster win Thursday night over Ohio State.

Entering the game, I said beating the Buckeyes would go a long way for our tournament resume, and the boys didn’t disappoint. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite the fact Johnny Davis played his worst game of the season, Tyler Wahl and Brad Davison did enough to take over and battle it out for a 78-68 win.

The Badgers are now 14-2, clearly one of the best teams in America and the state is rocking with this basketball team!

I know I sound like a broken record at this point, but I’m not going to stop saying it. Nobody wanted to give us the time of day when the season started.

The Badgers were viewed as one of the worst P5 teams in America and most “experts” thought we’d be a bottom five or four team in the B1G.

Now, we’re 14-2, climbing the polls and if the tournament started today, the Badgers would be no worse than a four seed.

Winning sure is fun, isn’t it?

14-2 overall, 5-1 in the Big Ten • Best start since 2014-15

14-2 overall, 5-1 in the Big Ten • Best start since 2014-15

• Best start under Coach Gard

Let’s keep it rolling Tuesday night against Northwestern. I can’t wait!