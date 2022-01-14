Iowa Football Coach Kirk Ferentz Agrees To A Massive Contract Expansion, Will Earn $7 Million Annually

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz has agreed to a monster extension.

The Hawkeyes announced Friday that Ferentz has agreed to an extension through the 2029 season, and he’ll earn $7 million annually. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means his eight-year extension is worth a staggering $56 million!

While I certainly don’t like the Iowa Hawkeyes, Ferentz is an outstanding coach, and when you have a great coach, you have to keep him.

There are very few outstanding coaches in college football. There’s probably fewer than 20. At most there’s no more than 30 solid coaches.

Ferentz is absolutely one of them, and the Hawkeyes have now guaranteed that he’s not going anywhere for the next several years.

If you’re a fan of the program, you certainly have to be very happy right now.

There’s no doubt Ferentz is the best man for the job in Iowa City, and he’s now locked up at a very high price. Props to him for getting his money.